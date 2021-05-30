Helio Castroneves wins his record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500
Helio Castroneves held off Alex Palou to join A. J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears as the only four-time winners in "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."
Scott Dixon's perfect Indianapolis 500 fell apart when the six-time IndyCar Series champion ran out of gas before his first pit..
Helio Castroneves has joined the Indianapolis 500's most exclusive group by becoming the fourth four-time winner of "The..