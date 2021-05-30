Helio Castroneves Wins Indianapolis 500 for a Fourth Time
Castroneves, 46, who last won the Indy 500 in 2009, joined A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears as the event’s only four-time winners.Full Article
At 46, the Brazilian race-car driver also became the fourth-oldest driver to win the Indy 500. Castroneves crossed the finish line..
Helio Castroneves becomes the fourth driver to win the Indy 500 for the fourth time with victory in Sunday's 105th race.