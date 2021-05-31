Celtics Fan Arrested After Nets’ Kyrie Irving Nearly Hit By Bottle
Irving, who was walking into an arena tunnel when he was almost hit, had recently asked fans not to be belligerent or racist when the Nets traveled to Boston.Full Article
Sports fans continue to display their worst behavior during the NBA Playoffs.