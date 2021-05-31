Tarzan actor Joe Lara, 58, presumed dead in plane crash
Published
He and six others are missing believed dead after their plane crashed into a lake in the US.Full Article
Published
He and six others are missing believed dead after their plane crashed into a lake in the US.Full Article
All seven passengers aboard a plane, including Tarzan actor Joe Lara and his wife, are presumed dead after it crashed in a lake..
Joe Lara was with his wife and a few others when the private jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake this weekend.