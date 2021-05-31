Golden Knights' Robin Lehner gets surprise start in Game 1 vs. Avalanche and falls 7-1
Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer decides to rest Marc-Andre Fleury but doesn't blame goalie Robin Lehner for 7-1 loss to Colorado Avalanche.
Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scored twice and the well-rested Colorado Avalanche made quick work of Vegas with their..