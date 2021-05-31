'Tarzan' Actor Joe Lara Among 7 Presumed Dead in US Plane Crash
Published
Small plane went down into Percy Priest Lake, about 19 kilometers south of Nashville, TennesseeFull Article
Published
Small plane went down into Percy Priest Lake, about 19 kilometers south of Nashville, TennesseeFull Article
All seven passengers aboard a plane, including Tarzan actor Joe Lara and his wife, are presumed dead after it crashed in a lake..
Joe Lara was with his wife and a few others when the private jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake this weekend.