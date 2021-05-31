Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open after fine for not doing media
Osaka was fined 12,300 euros after refusing to do press conferences at French Open to protect her mental healthFull Article
Watch VideoNaomi Osaka wrote on Twitter on Monday that “the best thing for the tournament” would be if she withdrew from the..
Tennis star, and world number two, Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open over "depression and anxiety" after controversy..