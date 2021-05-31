UN health body goes Greek to rename coronavirus variants
Published
The World Health Organization has said it will rename COVID-19 variants to avoid stigmatization of countries where new strains of the virus are first reported.Full Article
Published
The World Health Organization has said it will rename COVID-19 variants to avoid stigmatization of countries where new strains of the virus are first reported.Full Article
Watch VideoA physician representing a Japanese medical body warned Thursday that holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics in two months..