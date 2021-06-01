UK could push back reopening due to Indian COVID variant
Despite the successful vaccination campaign in the UK, there are fears a third wave of COVID-19 may have already begun.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed Glasgow will move from Level Three to Level Two Covid restrictions - inline with much..
Business Minister Paul Scully said "no decision has been taken" on whether the final social distancing restrictions will be lifted..