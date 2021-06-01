Covid-19: Red list arrivals terminal opens at Heathrow Airport
Published
The dedicated location is for passengers arriving in the UK from nations judged to be most at-risk.Full Article
Published
The dedicated location is for passengers arriving in the UK from nations judged to be most at-risk.Full Article
Concerns were raised about travellers from red list countries having to queue with others at passport control in airport..
The facility will initially be set up in Terminal 3 and will then be moved to Terminal 4 as soon as operationally possible
The dedicated location is for passengers arriving in the UK from nations judged to be most at-risk.