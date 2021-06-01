Nike supports Naomi Osaka after stunning French Open withdrawal
Published
Nike supported Naomi Osaka following her stunning withdrawal from the French Open and commending her for focusing on her struggles with depression.
Published
Nike supported Naomi Osaka following her stunning withdrawal from the French Open and commending her for focusing on her struggles with depression.
World No. 2 Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open after refusing media obligations in an effort to protect her mental..
Mental health expert Scott Ward believes Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open due to struggles with mental..