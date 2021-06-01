Man charged with hate crime after Asian woman attacked in New York City's Chinatown
Violence against Asian Americans and Asians has grown despite increased national attention and political action against anti-Asian hate, experts say.
The attack on a crowded sidewalk was caught on camera.
A man is under arrest following another violent attack on an Asian American in New York City. CBS2's John Dias reports.