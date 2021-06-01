UK records zero Covid deaths for first time in over a year
Downing St says still too early to decide on lifting last restrictions in England by midsummer’s dayFull Article
UK Announces, Zero Daily Covid Deaths.
For the first time since last March, the UK has announced zero daily Covid deaths,..
No deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, according to the Government.It is the first..