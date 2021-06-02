EU agrees to new tax transparency rules for multinationals
Published
The new rules would require multinationals to list their profits made, taxes paid and the number of people they employed in individual EU countries.Full Article
Published
The new rules would require multinationals to list their profits made, taxes paid and the number of people they employed in individual EU countries.Full Article
By Ka Zeng*
In the past couple of decades multinational corporations have invested heavily in China to cut production..