With large price hikes on the horizon, shoppers are being encouraged to splurge now while costs remain low.Full Article
Shop prices fall again - but how long will it last?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
High ammunition prices level off, supply remains low
FOX 4 Now Florida
A Fort Myers gun shop owner says ammunition prices have quadrupled this year. Even though price hikes are slowing down, he's still..
Catalytic converter thefts spike in Bakersfield
23ABC News | Bakersfield
More coverage
Dress for Success: Goodwill of South Mississippi offering business attire for great prices
Dress for Success: Goodwill of South Mississippi offering business attire for great prices
WXXV