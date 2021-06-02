CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result date: BIG update students must not miss
PM Modi said on Tuesday that the decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 has been taken in the interest of students.Full Article
The announcement about CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 cancellation was made after PM Narendra Modi chaired a key meeting.
Last week, the CBSE had extended the deadline up to June 30 for schools to tabulate class 10 marks and submit them to the Board