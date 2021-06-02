How Naftali Bennett, Head of a Small Right-Wing Party, Rose to the Top
The energetic leader of the small, right-wing Yamina party has managed to leverage his modest electoral gain for a shot at the top job.Full Article
By Osama Al-Sharif*
After four deadlocked general elections in two years and the daunting prospect of a fifth, Israeli..