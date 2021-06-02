Danny Ainge Retires as Celtics President
Ainge, who played for the Celtics in the 1980s, had been in the role since 2003. He will be replaced by Brad Stevens, who had coached the team for the past eight seasons.Full Article
Danny Ainge has stepped down and will be replaced by Brad Stevens as President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics.
Current Celtics head coach Brad Stevens is moving into the front office on a full-time role and a search for a new head coach will..