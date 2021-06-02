NASA announces plans for two new Venus missions
NASA is launching two new missions to Venus at the end of the decade to find out why the planet became "an inferno-like world." The missions will take place from 2028 to 2030.Full Article
Washington DC (SPX) Jun 03, 2021
NASA has selected two new missions to Venus, Earth's nearest planetary neighbor. Part..
NASA plans to launch two new scientific missions to Venus between 2028 and 2030 for the first time in over 30 years.