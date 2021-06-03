The dress that Diana, Princess of Wales, wore on her wedding day in 1981 has gone on display at Kensington Palace for the first time in 25 years.Full Article
Princess Diana's wedding dress goes on display to public at Kensington Palace
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Princess Diana's wedding dress going on display at Kensington Palace
BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- The gown has been loaned to the exhibition by her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
BBC Local News