Nicaragua opposition figure Chamorro put under house arrest
Published
Cristiana Chamorro is a potential challenger to President Daniel Ortega in November's election.Full Article
Published
Cristiana Chamorro is a potential challenger to President Daniel Ortega in November's election.Full Article
Cristiana Chamorro, a potential challenger to President Daniel Ortega, has been detained on money laundering charges. She rejected..
Nicaraguan police on Wednesday placed opposition figure Cristiana Chamorro — a possible challenger to President Daniel Ortega in..