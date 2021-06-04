Fauci urges China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers
Published
Biden adviser calls for help on solving question of whether Covid ‘leaked’ from facilityFull Article
Published
Biden adviser calls for help on solving question of whether Covid ‘leaked’ from facilityFull Article
Most virologists still believe that COVID-19 is far more likely to have originated naturally, but US espionage and disinformation..
Dr. Anthony Fauci sparred with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) during a Senate hearing on combating the Covid-19 pandemic.