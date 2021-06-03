Wales will begin a phased transition to alert level one from Monday 7 June with up to 30 people able to meet outdoors, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced.Full Article
Wales to undertake phased relaxation of coronavirus restrictions from Monday
