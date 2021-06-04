US Women's Open: Mel Reid shares opening round lead with teenager Megha Ganne
Published
England's Mel Reid shares the opening-round lead at the US Women's Open with 17-year-old American Megha Ganne.Full Article
Published
England's Mel Reid shares the opening-round lead at the US Women's Open with 17-year-old American Megha Ganne.Full Article
England's Mel Reid shares the opening-round lead at the US Women's Open with 17-year-old American Megha Ganne.
Teenage amateur Megha Ganne faced down the imposing Lake Course at Olympic Club firing six birdies in a four-under-par 67 to join..