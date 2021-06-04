Prominent German Cardinal Offers to Resign Over Church Sexual Abuse
Published
In a letter to Pope Francis, Cardinal Reinhard Marx said he saw his resignation as an opportunity to take responsibility for the abuses of past decades.Full Article
Published
In a letter to Pope Francis, Cardinal Reinhard Marx said he saw his resignation as an opportunity to take responsibility for the abuses of past decades.Full Article
Archbishop says he wants to ‘share responsibility for catastrophe of sexual abuse by church officials’
Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki. / Jochen Rolfes/Archdiocese of Cologne.
Rome Newsroom, May 28, 2021 / 05:38 am..