The Jobs Report Shows Why Some Unemployment Is Here to Stay
Published
The unemployed and potential employers are like single people at a giant mixer — there are opportunities, but most won't find the perfect match right away.Full Article
Published
The unemployed and potential employers are like single people at a giant mixer — there are opportunities, but most won't find the perfect match right away.Full Article
Virginians on unemployment are now required to look for work
CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on the latest U.S. jobs report showing improvement across the nation.