Levels of vaccine hesitancy are falling among younger age groups, new research suggests.Full Article
More people overcoming vaccine hesitancy and booking in their jab, new figures suggest
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Free beer, sports tickets as WH pushes vaccinations
Reuters - Politics
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new efforts to make it easier for Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19...
-
Covid jab heroes praised as half of Herefordshire gets both jabs
Hereford Times
-
Romania launches drive to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds
SeattlePI.com
More coverage
Tucker Carlson Likens COVID Safety Protocols to ‘Medical Jim Crow’ (Video)
The Wrap
Tucker Carlson took a bold new stance against COVID-19 safety during his show Tuesday evening, arguing that coronavirus safety..