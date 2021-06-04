Facebook suspends Donald Trump for two years for 'severe violation' after Capitol riot
Facebook has suspended former President Donald Trump for two years. His accounts were frozen after he praised supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Facebook Inc on Friday suspended former U.S. President Donald Trump from its platform until at least January 2023 and announced..
