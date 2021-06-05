Clippers force Game 7 against Mavericks with Kawhi Leonard masterpiece
Published
Kawhi Leonard scored 45 points on 18-of-25 shooting and took it to Luka Doncic as the Clippers avoided elimination and forced a decisive Game 7.
Published
Kawhi Leonard scored 45 points on 18-of-25 shooting and took it to Luka Doncic as the Clippers avoided elimination and forced a decisive Game 7.
The Los Angeles Clippers face Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks at the brink of elimination tonight for Game 6. With the Los..
The Los Angeles Clippers took a big Game 5 loss against the Dallas Mavericks at home and are now down 3-2. Luka Dončić dominated..