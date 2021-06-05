Portland Trail Blazers part ways with coach Terry Stotts after nine seasons
The Blazers have agreed to part ways with head coach Terry Stotts a day after their fourth first-round playoff exit in five years.
Stotts owned a 402-318 record with Portland
The Blazers bowed out in the first round of the playoffs on Thursday for the fourth time in five season under coach Terry Stotts.