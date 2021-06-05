Tiananmen 'tank man' images vanish on Bing search engine, Microsoft blames 'human error'
Published
Users said their search results for the iconic tank man image on Bing returned the message: "There are no results for tank man".Full Article
Published
Users said their search results for the iconic tank man image on Bing returned the message: "There are no results for tank man".Full Article
Microsoft has blamed "accidental human error" for its search engine Bing failing to produce any results for 'Tank Man' on the..