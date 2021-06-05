Solar Eclipse 2021: When, where and how to watch the rare 'Ring of Fire' eclipse
The new moon will sweep in front of the sun to create this year's first solar eclipse on Thursday, June 10, 2021.Full Article
Skygazers will be treated to a partial solar eclipse over the UK this week - as the moon passes between the earth and the sun.
The partial solar eclipse will occur in North America during the early morning hours of June 10