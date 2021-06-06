Meghan, Harry welcome second child, named after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their second child June 4, a baby sister for Archie. Her name pays tribute to the Queen and Princess Diana.
The Duke of Sussex reportedly did discuss his plans to name his daughter Lilibet with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
"Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," the couple said in a statement