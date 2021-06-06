Meghan and Harry welcome 2nd child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana
The second baby for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is officially here: Meghan gave birth to a healthy girl on Friday.Full Article
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating the arrival of their baby daughter, who they have named Lilibet “Lili” Diana..
