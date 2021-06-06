French Open 2021: Serena Williams knocked out in fourth round by Elena Rybakina
Serena Williams is knocked out of the French Open after a 6-3 7-5 defeat by Elena Rybakina in the fourth round.Full Article
Serena Williams lost in the fourth round at Roland Garros, losing 6-3, 7-5 to Elena Rybakina — who wasn’t even born when the..
Williams has lost in straight sets in the fourth round; Federer said he a mental health break