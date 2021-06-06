Saira Banu rejects death rumours, asserts 'Dilip Kumar is stable'
Published
Saira Banu took to Twitter on Sunday evening, and quashed all the rumours while informing everyone that his condition is stable.Full Article
Published
Saira Banu took to Twitter on Sunday evening, and quashed all the rumours while informing everyone that his condition is stable.Full Article
Saira Banu took to Twitter on Sunday evening, and quashed all the fake rumours claiming demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar.
98-yr-old veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness on..