Los Angeles Clippers beat Dallas Mavericks in Game 7, move on to second-round series against Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers beat Dallas Mavericks in Game 7, move on to second-round series against Utah Jazz

USATODAY.com

Published

The Los Angeles Clippers secured a 126-111 win in a decisive Game 7 over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at Staples Center.

Full Article