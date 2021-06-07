Queen 'delighted' after Harry and Meghan announce birth of baby girl
Published
Buckingham Palace says the Queen is "delighted" by news of the birth of the couple's second child.Full Article
Published
Buckingham Palace says the Queen is "delighted" by news of the birth of the couple's second child.Full Article
Harry and Meghan have announced the birth of their baby daughter who they have named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
CNN’s Max Foster says Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the name Meghan and Harry have given to their new baby girl, is a nod to..