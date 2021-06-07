Annastacia Palaszczuk defends getting the Pfizer vaccine as she finally gets her first COVID-19 jab
Published
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has finally stepped up to get a COVID-19 vaccine after an extended delay.Full Article
Published
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has finally stepped up to get a COVID-19 vaccine after an extended delay.Full Article
Young people keen for clubbing and travel are prepared to queue for hours to get a Covid-19 vaccine at a health centre offering..
They crossed each other’s path as the pandemic brought them together, but what does this giraffe and this lady have in common?..