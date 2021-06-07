United States-Mexico match final marred by anti-gay chant, fans throwing objects on field
Published
United States-Mexico CONCACAF Nations League final match briefly stopped after anti-gay chant and fans throwing objects on field.
Published
United States-Mexico CONCACAF Nations League final match briefly stopped after anti-gay chant and fans throwing objects on field.
United States-Mexico CONCACAF Nations League final match briefly stopped after anti-gay chant and fans throwing objects on..
The CONCACAF Nations League final between the United States and Mexico was marred by unruly fan behavior.