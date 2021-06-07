Who is Mark Bezos? Brother of Jeff Bezos to join Amazon founder on Blue Origin trip to space
Published
Mark Bezos will join Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a trip to space with Blue Origin, the rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos.
Published
Mark Bezos will join Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a trip to space with Blue Origin, the rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos.
The Amazon founder will launch into space about two weeks after stepping down as CEO.
Jeff Bezos will be aboard for Blue Origin's first human space flight next month.
In an Instagram post early Monday,..