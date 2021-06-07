'I did this to prove a point': Mom arrested for posing as 13-year-old daughter at school
Casey Garcia was arrested after she posed as her 13-year-old daughter at a Texas middle school to "prove a point."
Casey Garcia filmed herself attending nearly an entire school day before getting caught. She said the ruse was to prove a point..
