Muslim family killed in 'premeditated' truck attack
Four members of a family in Ontario were killed in what police believe was a deliberate hate crime.Full Article
A man driving a pick-up truck slammed into and killed four members of a Muslim family in the south of Canada's Ontario province, in..
A driver in Canada plowed a pick-up truck into a family of five, killing four of them and seriously injuring the other in an attack..