Workers watchdog launched to clampdown on abuse
Published
The new body will enforce the minimum wage, tackle modern slavery and protect agency workers.Full Article
Published
The new body will enforce the minimum wage, tackle modern slavery and protect agency workers.Full Article
Factories which flout minimum wage rules could face having their goods banned from sale, under plans to improve oversight of..
By Oliver Noyan
(EurActiv) -- Companies and civil society organisations in Germany have opposed a planned expansion of..