New DUP leader Edwin Poots has begun assembling his ministerial team, nominating Paul Givan as First Minister of Northern Ireland's devolved government.Full Article
DUP leader announces nomination for new Northern Ireland First Minister
Edwin Poots has been officially ratified as the new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.The Stormont Agriculture Minister..
The outgoing DUP leader and Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster has said politics is “brutal” and that she has endured a..
