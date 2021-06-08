President Joe Biden is facing calls to introduce a wealth tax following a report alleging America's richest executives, including Elon Musk and Amazon's Jeff Bezos, have avoided paying income tax - some over several years.Full Article
Wealthiest Americans including Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos 'paid no income tax'
ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax
WASHINGTON (AP) — The rich really are different from you and me: They’re better at dodging the tax man.
Amazon..
