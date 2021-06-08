Nuggets' Nikola Jokic wins NBA MVP award after historic season for big man

Nikola Jokic is the first center in 21 years to win the NBA's Most Valuable Player award after averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

