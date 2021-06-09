Good news! Pfizer to test COVID-19 vaccine in larger group of children below 12
The study will enroll up to 4,500 children at more than 90 clinical sites in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain, the company said.Full Article
Pfizer announced it is expanding testing of its COVID-19 vaccine in a bigger group of children under the age of 12. KDKA's Amy..
Kids 12 to 15 years old have been approved for the Pfizer vaccine. Remember the Food and Drug Administration approved its use for..