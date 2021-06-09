Covid: Greater Manchester and Lancashire in testing and vaccine push
The military is sent to help in Covid hotspots as local leaders ask for extra jabs to vaccinate faster.Full Article
Greater Manchester and parts of Lancashire will receive extra help to tackle a rise in the Delta variant.Health Secretary Matt..
The measures include military support and in-school testing in areas hardest hit by the Delta variant.