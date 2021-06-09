Bitcoin: El Salvador makes cryptocurrency legal tender
It is the first country in the world to make the move, following a proposal by its president.Full Article
El Salvador has become on Wednesday the first country to adopt Bitcoin as official legal tender – but it will not be the last,..
El Salvador could become the first country in the world to make Bitcoin a legal tender. The country’s president has already..